Ala-Too square to be closed for traffic on New Year's eve in Bishkek

Traffic police will restrict movement of traffic on Ala-Too square in Bishkek on December 31. Deputy Head of the Central Traffic Safety Inspectorate Nur Satybaldiev told at a press conference.

According to him, the police will block Chui Avenue in the area from Erkindik Boulevard to Panfilov Street.

«The restriction of movement will begin at 18.00. The traffic police ask citizens to choose routes in advance,» said Nur Satybaldiev.

He added that officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate have detained 111 drunk drivers across the country over the week.

«Company parties are held at the time, so some people are driving while intoxicated. We urge people not to drive drunk and abide by the rules of the road,» said Nur Satybaldiev.
