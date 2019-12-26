15:01
Atambayev’s case. Ravshan Jeenbekov remanded in custody

Bishkek City Court considered preventive measure for Ravshan Jeenbekov. His lawyer Zamir Zhooshev told.

According to him, the judicial board upheld the decision of the first instance on keeping the ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan in custody in the Bishkek pre-trial detention center 1.

«The court did not take into account our arguments and upheld the decision of the district court. We believe that this decision is unlawful and unfounded. Ravshan Jeenbekov himself believes that his words were misinterpreted in the conclusion of the State Commission on investigation of events in Koi-Tash village. In addition, he believes that the commission itself was fulfilling a political order,» said Zamir Zhooshev.

The former parliament member was detained on December 12 as part of a criminal investigation into the riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8. Earlier, he was repeatedly interrogated by investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
