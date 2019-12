Head of Selvodzashchita agency under the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan was killed in Ozgur village, Osh region. The information was confirmed to 24.kg news agency by the Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital.

«The police received a message from ambulance doctors. Gunshot wounds were found on the man’s body. The shooter fled. Shells from an unknown weapon were found in the yard of the deceased. The fact was registered under the Article «Murder,» the police department said.