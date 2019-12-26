13:29
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to San Marino appointed

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to San Marino was appointed. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

By a decree of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Daniyar Mukashev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Switzerland, Italy and Liechtenstein, Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN and other international organizations, was appointed to the post.

Daniyar Mukashev was born on January 1, 1975 in Frunze city. He graduated from the Faculty of International Relations of the Izmir State University named after September 9, has master’s degree from the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He has been working for the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan since 1998.
