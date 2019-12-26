Border conflict: Criminal case opened on attempted murder

The police opened a criminal case after a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov told 24.kg news agency.

The fact of injuring a serviceman and civilians was registered under several articles of the Criminal Code, including «attempted murder.»

«Investigation is being conducted by an interdepartmental investigation team. It includes employees of the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as prosecutors. Unfortunately, some disagreements may arise during investigation of the case between the two countries,» Zhenish Razakov said.

Recall, a conflict occurred between citizens of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on December 18, 2019 in Kok-Tash village, Batken district. As a result of the clashes, six victims were taken to the Batken Regional Combined Hospital, two of them (a serviceman and a civilian) — with gunshot wounds.