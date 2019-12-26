11:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: Criminal case opened on attempted murder

The police opened a criminal case after a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov told 24.kg news agency.

The fact of injuring a serviceman and civilians was registered under several articles of the Criminal Code, including «attempted murder.»

Related news
Border conflict: One victim transported to Bishkek
«Investigation is being conducted by an interdepartmental investigation team. It includes employees of the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as prosecutors. Unfortunately, some disagreements may arise during investigation of the case between the two countries,» Zhenish Razakov said.

Recall, a conflict occurred between citizens of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on December 18, 2019 in Kok-Tash village, Batken district. As a result of the clashes, six victims were taken to the Batken Regional Combined Hospital, two of them (a serviceman and a civilian) — with gunshot wounds.
link:
views: 49
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan presents Erdik medal to wife of deceased Ravshan Muminov
Border conflict: One victim transported to Bishkek
Border conflict: Parties agreed on prevention of violations
Border conflict: Condition of victims is stable
Border conflict in Kyrgyzstan: Situation is stable
Border conflict: People disperse, installed fences to be dismantled
Border conflict: Six injured, two of them with gunshot wounds, in hospital
Conflict at border. Local council deputy wounded
Border conflict: Negotiations suspended
Conflict at border: Military conscript wounded
Popular
Representative of foreign company detained when giving bribe to official Representative of foreign company detained when giving bribe to official
Ex-mayor Albek Ibraimov sentenced to 15 years in jail, Kulmatov - released Ex-mayor Albek Ibraimov sentenced to 15 years in jail, Kulmatov - released
Oil depot on fire in Jalal-Abad city Oil depot on fire in Jalal-Abad city
Foreigners arrested for robbery in Osh region Foreigners arrested for robbery in Osh region
26 December, Thursday
11:35
Border conflict: Criminal case opened on attempted murder Border conflict: Criminal case opened on attempted murd...
11:21
Ambassador of Iran to Kyrgyzstan completes his diplomatic mission
11:10
Driver’s licenses to be issued also on the weekend
10:48
U.S. dollar exchange rate continues to fall in Kyrgyzstan
10:17
Air pollution level close to norm in some districts of Bishkek
25 December, Wednesday
18:09
Validity of temporary driver's licenses extended until February 15, 2020
18:00
FIFA, ATF allocate grant for construction of football center in Bishkek