Border conflict: Criminal case opened on attempted murder

The police opened a criminal case after a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov told 24.kg news agency.
The fact of injuring a serviceman and civilians was registered under several articles of the Criminal Code, including «attempted murder.»
Recall, a conflict occurred between citizens of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on December 18, 2019 in Kok-Tash village, Batken district. As a result of the clashes, six victims were taken to the Batken Regional Combined Hospital, two of them (a serviceman and a civilian) — with gunshot wounds.