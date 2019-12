Since the beginning of the week, exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has fallen by other 5 tiyins in Kyrgyzstan.

Exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.65-69.7 soms, and sell — for 69.8 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 69,7972 soms.

At the same time, exchange rate of the Russian ruble is gradually growing. Today, it is bought for 1.12-1,126 soms, and sold — for 1,132-1.14 soms.

Nominal rate is 1,1309 soms (0.72 percent growth for a day).