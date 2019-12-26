10:27
At least 76 streets to be named in Bishkek

At least 76 streets will be named in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding draft resolution was submitted for public discussion by Bishkek City Council.

As background statement says, these streets do not have official names. In addition, it is proposed to assign the name «Alley of Aviation Glory of Kyrgyzstan» to the alley from Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue to the building of the old airport.

In case of adoption of the resolution, it will be necessary to install 503 street name plates, the estimated cost of production and installation is from 618,690 soms.
