Sooronbai Jeenbekov admits to acquaintance with Khabibula Abdukadyr

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov admitted that he was acquainted with Khabibula Abdukadyr and met with him several times. He said it at a year-end press conference today.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again repeated the information previously sent out by the presidential press service that guests were invited to the inauguration of the president in 2017 by the staff of the administration of the former head of state. «All the organizational issues were decided by the administration of the former president, I did not intervene,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

«I know this man. When I was a governor in Osh, our regions had twin relations with Kyzyl-Suu Autonomous District of the PRC. He came with the delegation; we were together at the president’s reception. In 2017, we met in Atambayev’s office. I don’t know how they treated each other,» the president added.

Many are interested in linking Khabibula Abdukadyr with my name. I know him, but I want to say that they will not be able to link him with me. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He noted that he had met with many businessmen to attract investment, including Turkish and Chinese. «We need investors, so I met. I have no relationship with him (Khabibula Abdukadyr — Note of) in the business sphere. He invests in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Without investment, we will not be able to achieve development, we will not be able to build plants and factories, to achieve large volumes,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.