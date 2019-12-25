Kyrgyzstanis treated better than the others in Russia, Jeenbekov believes

Strengthening of Kyrgyz-Russian relations positively influences the lives of the migrants. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a year-end press conference.

According to him, Russia knows that Kyrgyzstan is its strategic partner and a close ally.

«Thank God, the attitude towards migrants from the Kyrgyz Republic is very good, because they know that we are allies. Indeed, a migration amnesty has been twice announced for the Kyrgyzstanis. We must also respect and abide by the laws of the country of stay,» the head of state said.