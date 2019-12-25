17:46
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov not indifferent to fate of Atambayev

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov commented on the developments related to former head of state Almazbek Atambayev at a year-end press conference today.

«I am not indifferent to his fate, we were colleagues in the most difficult years for him, for me and for the country — 2005 and 2010. I — in Osh, and he — here, together we fought against regimes that our people did not perceive. This issue is not simple,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov answered the question whether Almazbek Atambayev’s fate bothered him.

He noted that the former president had made many attacks. «Since I became president, I have not responded to attacks and words addressed to me. The unity of society and people, stability in the country were more important for me. You yourself are witnesses what words were said in my address. They tried to split society, there were calls for changing the constitutional system,» said the head of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Almazbek Atambayev had led him and me to a dead end. The issues must be addressed in the legal field.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«It was possible to solve the issue together, but we have crossed the line. The issue is in the hands of law enforcement agencies and courts now,» he added.

«It’s not easy for me to talk about this. But I have to protect society. Nobody knows what lies ahead, everything is in the hands of the Almighty. The Almighty decides whether we will be alive tomorrow, you must do the right things,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was handed a notice of suspicion of arms trafficking today. He was also charged with murder and hostage taking, corruption and other acts.
