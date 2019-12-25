16:15
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Amount of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media overstated, President believes

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov commented on the amount of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against three media outlets — 24.kg news agency, Kloop, Azattyk and journalist Ali Toktakunov at a year-end press conference.

The head of state said: they could have filed a lawsuit for a smaller amount.

He believes that there is freedom of the media in Kyrgyzstan. «I will always defend freedom of speech, thanks to which we take the 83rd place in the world freedom of speech ranking,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

Raiymbek Matraimov and members of his family sued 24.kg news agency, Kloop and Azattyk after a journalistic investigation into smuggling schemes and transfer of $ 700 million. In total, the family of the former customs officer demands from journalists 60 million soms. The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek froze the media accounts without notification of the defendants.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Matraimov’s lawsuits against media. Trial to begin on January 20, 2020
Matraimovs’ lawsuits. Court allows publication of quotes from investigation
Matraimov's lawyers demand to ban dissemination of information about family
Matraimovs’ lawsuits against media. Preliminary court hearings begin
Media community of Kyrgyzstan notes deterioration in freedom of speech
Peaceful rally #REaction 2.0 takes place in Bishkek
Achyk Sayasat newspaper has to pay 300,000 soms to deputy Kozhobek Ryspaev
Eleri Bitikci urges deputies of Parliament to protect freedom of speech
Foreign Ministry accuses Committee of House of Representatives of interference
Foreign Ministry accuses OSCE of attempt to influence court on media claims
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
25 December, Wednesday
16:08
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov not indifferent to fate of Atambayev President Sooronbai Jeenbekov not indifferent to fate o...
15:54
President Jeenbekov: Feminnale performance insulted women
15:45
Amount of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media overstated, President believes
15:26
Jeenbekov: There is not such freedom of speech anywhere like in Kyrgyzstan
15:16
President approves budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2020