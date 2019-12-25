Jeenbekov: There is not such freedom of speech anywhere like in Kyrgyzstan

The media in Kyrgyzstan are the freest and the most democratic. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a year-end press conference today.

He noted that he supported independence of the media.

«You write what you want, talk as you want. During this time, neither I nor my administration have filed a claim against any media. Only during the election, we sued 24.kg news agency. But then after the election, I immediately withdrew the lawsuit. Because I believe that the country will develop only when we have a strong Parliament, independent media and a free civil society. I will protect freedom of speech,» the head of state said.

He urged journalists to adhere to laws and responsibilities.

«The journalists have a great responsibility. We all, journalists and the president, must first respect the laws,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.