President Jeenbekov tells about Sapar Isakov’s case

Some civil servants stole the country’s budget within a single project. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a year-end press conference, commenting on high-profile criminal cases on charges of corruption against former senior officials.

He noted: when he started the fight against corruption, he did not assume that it would be so difficult.

«During my visit to Germany, I was asked about political nature of some cases, including those involving the former prime ministers. I said: how can it be politically motivated, (modernization of Bishkek HPP. — Note of 24.kg news agency) if they stole the country’s budget within one project? I did not expect that the fight against corruption could be so difficult,» the head of state stressed.

He told that the report of the state bodies on combating corruption would be considered at a meeting of the Security Council in January.
