14:44
Omurbek Babanov should not mix politics with business, President believes

Situation with Omurbek Babanov is a vivid example of how big-time politics is mixed with big business. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced today at a year-end press conference.

«Omurbek Babanov is a man, who was in big politics and big business. Recently, when I was on a business trip, he held a party congress and handed over the leadership to his friend Mirlan Zheenchoroev. Omurbek Toktogulovich was my main rival in the presidential race. After he left the country, he explained why he left the republic. It was even associated with my name,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted.

The head of state stressed that at present Omurbek Babanov has an opportunity to prove his innocence. «A criminal case is being investigated, and he has an opportunity to justify himself, to prove innocence. The investigators will ask him questions,» the President added.

«Time will tell how it will end up. It’s wrong now to say anything else,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

During the election campaign, Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that he had a list of corrupt officials with whom he would start the fight after taking office. The list includes 35 people, said the then presidential candidate.

«Omurbek Babanov is the first in it,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said then.
