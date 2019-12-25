14:43
President of Kyrgyzstan appreciates role of media in fight against corruption

«I appreciate the role of journalists in the fight against corruption,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a year-end press conference.

According to him, the authorities take all measures in the fight against corruption.

«As you know, a campaign is underway to declare the income and expenses of officials. Digitalization is ongoing in all spheres and sectors of the economy. A law has also been adopted that protects citizens who report corruption. Since the beginning of the work of the Patrol Police, the number of complaints about the traffic police officers has decreased,» the head of state said.

He noted the role of the media in the fight against corruption.

«We follow media publications about corruption facts. All materials are studied and have been sent to the relevant state bodies,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov added.
