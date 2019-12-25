Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Investments in Kyrgyzstan increased by 38 percent

Volume of investments in Kyrgyzstan increased by 38 percent. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced today at a year-end press conference.

According to him, efforts are being made to improve the investment climate, and related work is being carried out.

«A ban has been imposed on checks of entrepreneurs, the Institute of Business Ombudsman has been introduced, work is underway in Bishkek to introduce electronic notaries, online issue of licenses, and online cash registers,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov told.

He noted that the volume of foreign investments increased by 38 percent in 2019. «For 9 months, at least 61 percent of the investments came to the regions of the country,» the president added.