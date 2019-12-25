14:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Investments in Kyrgyzstan increased by 38 percent

Volume of investments in Kyrgyzstan increased by 38 percent. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced today at a year-end press conference.

According to him, efforts are being made to improve the investment climate, and related work is being carried out.

«A ban has been imposed on checks of entrepreneurs, the Institute of Business Ombudsman has been introduced, work is underway in Bishkek to introduce electronic notaries, online issue of licenses, and online cash registers,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov told.

He noted that the volume of foreign investments increased by 38 percent in 2019. «For 9 months, at least 61 percent of the investments came to the regions of the country,» the president added.
link:
views: 102
Print
Related
Outflow of investments increases 1.6 times compared to last year
President Jeenbekov instructs to widely use new investment attraction tools
Kyrgyzstan receives $ 120.7 million of net investments for six months
Parliament deputy offers options for attraction of investments to Kyrgyzstan
At least $ 43.5 million in investments attracted to Bishkek
Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law
Inflow of investments to Kyrgyzstan exceeds $ 176 million
Investment inflow rate to Kyrgyzstan is positive, Prime Minister believes
Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian investments
Investments in Kyrgyzstan. Uzbekistan as an example to follow
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
25 December, Wednesday
14:30
Omurbek Babanov should not mix politics with business, President believes Omurbek Babanov should not mix politics with business,...
13:30
Kyrgyzstan demands compensation for use of water resources from neighbors
13:25
President of Kyrgyzstan appreciates role of media in fight against corruption
13:20
President Jeenbekov tells about success of Safe City project
13:12
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Investments in Kyrgyzstan increased by 38 percent