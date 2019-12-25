EU transfers €8.05 million grant for education to Kyrgyzstan

The European Union has transferred €8.05 million to support the education sector in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The funds have been transferred to the treasury account of the Government of Kyrgyzstan. The payment was made in accordance with the new program of budget support for the education sector of Kyrgyzstan for a total amount of €32 million. Its goal is to promote development of an education management information system, improve the quality of education and a system for assessing student achievement, promote multilingual education, and improve public finance management.

«In accordance with the proposals voiced by the deputies of the Parliament, the grant funds will also be used to purchase textbooks, finance measures to improve the quality of education and provide schools of the republic with the Internet access. In addition, the European Union is providing policy recommendations in the field of education and financial management, technical assistance to employees of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Education and Science in addition to budget support,» the statement says.

The budget support is provided to Kyrgyzstan as part of the EU long-term indicative program for 2014-2020. Education with a total budget of €72 million is one of the three key areas in which the EU provides assistance to the republic, in addition to the Rule of Law (€37.7 million) and Integrated Rural Development sectors (€61.8 million.)