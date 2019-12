Kyrgyzstanis won seven gold medals at the International Dragon Way Kung Fu Tournament. Kung Fu Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament was held in Barnaul with participation of 400 athletes from Russia, Kazakhstan, China and the Kyrgyz Republic. Athletes competed in several disciplines.

Robert Pak, Suleiman Kozhegulov, Nazar Seitaliev, Daniyar Sharypbekov, Adilet Dyushenaliev and Ilkhamzhan uulu Shokhrukh became champions in contact fights. Olga Lee took the 1st place in combat complexes.

The Kung Fu Championship of Kyrgyzstan was held in April.