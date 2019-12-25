Kyrgyzstani tried in Kamchatka for two facts of illegal border crossing

Prosecutor’s office of Kamchatka Krai of Russia approved indictment in a criminal case on illegal border crossing against a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. Vostok.Today media outlet reports.

The 31-year-old migrant was expelled from the Russian Federation four years ago due to a violation of her stay in Russia and was forbidden to return until 2020. But the woman changed her passport and tried to fly to Kamchatka via Novosibirsk. In Siberia, she was denounced and sent back.

The migrant replaced her passport for the second time and entered the Russian Federation through another border checkpoint. She was detained at Kamchatka airport.

The woman faces a fine of up to 300,000 rubles, correctional labor or imprisonment for four years.

It is known that the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic worked in the clothing market of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, had no problems with the law before. She has two minor children in her home country, who are now being looked after by the parents of the accused.