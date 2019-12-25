11:41
About 150,000 people leave Kyrgyzstan for Uzbekistan

More than 150,000 people have left Kyrgyzstan for Uzbekistan. The Uzbek Telegraph Agency (UzTAG) reported.

According to the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Tourism Development, in total 633,986 people have entered the republic in November (476,131 — last November), 600,623 — from the CIS countries, including 154,052 people from Kyrgyzstan, 153,745 — from Tajikistan, 68,640 — from Turkmenistan and 34,354 people — from Russia. As for the remaining post-Soviet states, a total of 3,492 people have entered the republic from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine.

Turkmenistan (250.3 percent) and Kyrgyzstan (42.9 percent) showed the largest increase in the number of arrived, while Kazakhstan was among the outsiders in terms of growth rate (4.5 percent).
