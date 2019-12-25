Two Kyrgyzstanis killed in traffic accident in Novosibirsk

Two Kyrgyzstanis died in a traffic accident in Novosibirsk (Russia). Video from the scene was posted on social media by Kanat Batyrbekov.

According to author of the video, Daewoo Nexia car was moving from Novosibirsk to Bishkek. “Three people in the car are citizens of Kyrgyzstan. They crashed into a car that was heading for Novosibirsk,” he said.

According to the eyewitness, two people were killed, one person was injured.

Russian media clarify that the traffic accident occurred on December 21 at 16.55 on K 17P highway in Ordynsky district. A 50-year-old driver and a 31-year-old Daewoo passenger died at the scene. Two passengers of Toyota Townace were hospitalized.