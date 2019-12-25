Court obliges to pay 1 million soms to torture victim in Kyrgyzstan

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek ordered to recover 1 million soms from the Finance Ministry in favor of a torture victim Esenbek Anarbek uulu, a 25-year-old resident of Kyzyl-Zhar village. Jalal-Abad Human Rights Organization «Spravedlivost» (Justice) reports.

The court partially upheld recovery of the pecuniary damage. Lawyers asked to pay 11,233,000 soms.

The interests of the family of Esenbek Anarbek uulu were represented by a lawyer of the Jalal-Abad Human Rights Organization «Spravedlivost» (Justice) Sardor Abdukhalilov.

Defendants in the case were officers of Tash-Kumyr district police department. The Supreme Court sentenced them to eight years in prison for torture.

Esenbek Anarbek uulu and his mother filed a lawsuit in the Pervomaisky Court to recover from the state the harm caused by illegal actions and torture.