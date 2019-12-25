10:10
Construction of school at the expense of Azerbaijan starts in Kok-Zhar

Capsule was laid in the foundation of a new school in Kok-Zhar housing estate in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The educational institution is being built at the expense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

«The land area of ​​2.24 hectares was transferred for temporary use to the Azerbaijani side for the period of designing and construction of the school in the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed in the spring this year,» the City Hall noted.

The area of ​​the school is 2,031 square meters; it is designed for 550 students.

In addition to classrooms, the educational institution will have large assembly and sports halls, a dining room, a library, classrooms for extracurricular activities and a medical unit; there will be gymnastics grounds, recreation areas and a parking lot on its territory.

The capsule in the foundation of the school building was laid by the city residents, the elders, teachers, the Mayor of the city Aziz Surakmatov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Hidayat Khudush oglu Orujov, deputy of the Bishkek City Council Daniyar Imanaliev, as well as the Vice Mayor of the Capital Ulanbek Azygaliev.
