10:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Nurbek Toktakunov appeals to police with statement about threats

Lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov appealed to the police with a statement about threats he has received. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to the lawyer, the statement was registered in the journal of information, but he does not know whether pre-trial proceedings on this fact have begun and whether his statement has entered the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconducts. He added that he was ready to provide all the necessary information.

«They have already had a conversation with me,» said Nurbek Toktakunov.

The police department of Pervomaisky district confirmed to 24.kg news agency that the statement was received. The fact was registered, and pre-trial proceedings were initiated under article 145 «Threat of violence that is dangerous to life and health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The lawyer complained about threats on the eve of a peaceful rally on Ala-Too square at the monument to April 7, 2010 events in support of freedom of speech and against corruption # REaction 2.0. The protesters demanded from the authorities real reforms, as well as to arrest the ex-deputy head of customs Raiymbek Matraimov.

Earlier, Nurbek Toktakunov filed an application to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to check the legality of the origin of the wealth of Raiymbek Matraimov, whose expenses exceed his official income.
link:
views: 98
Print
Related
Russian experts tell about threats faced by migrants
Current CSTO system may not react to new threats
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
25 December, Wednesday
09:48
Inflation rate to reach 1.2 percent by the end of 2019 in Kyrgyzstan Inflation rate to reach 1.2 percent by the end of 2019...
09:37
Construction of school at the expense of Azerbaijan starts in Kok-Zhar
09:17
Lawyers to appeal verdict in case on modernization of Bishkek HPP
09:08
At least 5,620 Afghan war veterans live in Kyrgyzstan
08:58
Nurbek Toktakunov appeals to police with statement about threats
24 December, Tuesday
17:59
188 journalists accredited for press conference of Sooronbai Jeenbekov
17:48
10 families of Pamir Kyrgyz arrive in Kyrgyzstan
17:41
ARVI incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
17:12
Foreigners arrested for robbery in Osh region
16:54
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent