Nurbek Toktakunov appeals to police with statement about threats

Lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov appealed to the police with a statement about threats he has received. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to the lawyer, the statement was registered in the journal of information, but he does not know whether pre-trial proceedings on this fact have begun and whether his statement has entered the Unified Register of Crimes and Misconducts. He added that he was ready to provide all the necessary information.

«They have already had a conversation with me,» said Nurbek Toktakunov.

The police department of Pervomaisky district confirmed to 24.kg news agency that the statement was received. The fact was registered, and pre-trial proceedings were initiated under article 145 «Threat of violence that is dangerous to life and health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The lawyer complained about threats on the eve of a peaceful rally on Ala-Too square at the monument to April 7, 2010 events in support of freedom of speech and against corruption # REaction 2.0. The protesters demanded from the authorities real reforms, as well as to arrest the ex-deputy head of customs Raiymbek Matraimov.

Earlier, Nurbek Toktakunov filed an application to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to check the legality of the origin of the wealth of Raiymbek Matraimov, whose expenses exceed his official income.