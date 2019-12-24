10 families of Pamir Kyrgyz arrive in Kyrgyzstan

At least 50 ethnic Kyrgyz arrived in Kyrgyzstan from the Pamirs. The head of the Department for Work with Returnees and Refugees of the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan Zhypar Mambetova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, 10 families of the Pamir Kyrgyz were accommodated in Sary-Mogol village in Alai district.

«They came to educate children. There are 50 people, including 26 children. They will live and study in Alai district,» said Zhypar Mambetova.

The first group of the ethnic Kyrgyz from the Pamirs (Afghanistan), with the support of the government, arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2017. Six families were accommodated in Naryn region. Later, several people returned to the Pamir.

The Pamir Kyrgyz receive the status of returnees and state benefits, but the issue of obtaining Kyrgyz citizenship remains open.