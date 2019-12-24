18:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

10 families of Pamir Kyrgyz arrive in Kyrgyzstan

At least 50 ethnic Kyrgyz arrived in Kyrgyzstan from the Pamirs. The head of the Department for Work with Returnees and Refugees of the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan Zhypar Mambetova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, 10 families of the Pamir Kyrgyz were accommodated in Sary-Mogol village in Alai district.

«They came to educate children. There are 50 people, including 26 children. They will live and study in Alai district,» said Zhypar Mambetova.

The first group of the ethnic Kyrgyz from the Pamirs (Afghanistan), with the support of the government, arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2017. Six families were accommodated in Naryn region. Later, several people returned to the Pamir.

The Pamir Kyrgyz receive the status of returnees and state benefits, but the issue of obtaining Kyrgyz citizenship remains open.
link:
views: 111
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan delivers humanitarian aid to ethnic Pamir Kyrgyz
Pamir Kyrgyz ask for land and houses in Naryn
Aida Ismailova: State has not created decent conditions for the Pamir Kyrgyz
Pamir Kyrgyz ask for permanent housing or land
Eighteen Pamir Kyrgyz to leave for Afghanistan
Pamir Kyrgyz to be provided with household utensils, TV sets and clothes
President Almazbek Atambayev buys house for one of Pamir Kyrgyz
Pamir Kyrgyz start their studies in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
Six families of Pamir Kyrgyz arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Pamir Kyrgyz: they can disappear in 10-15 years
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
24 December, Tuesday
17:59
188 journalists accredited for press conference of Sooronbai Jeenbekov 188 journalists accredited for press conference of Soor...
17:48
10 families of Pamir Kyrgyz arrive in Kyrgyzstan
17:41
ARVI incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
17:12
Foreigners arrested for robbery in Osh region
16:54
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent