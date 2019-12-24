ARVI incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan

Incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) is growing in Kyrgyzstan, but the epidemiological situation remains stable. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

«From December 16 to December 23, an increase in incidence by 24.1 percent was observed compared with the previous week; 74 percent of the cases are children under 14,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health added that monitoring of the situation has been strengthened at schools and kindergartens.

«The incidence of influenza and ARVI is stable among schoolchildren; there are no closures of educational institutions,» the ministry added.

Doctors ask not to engage in self-treatment, which can lead to various sequela.