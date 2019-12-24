17:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Foreigners arrested for robbery in Osh region

Criminal activity of foreign citizens, engaged in robbery and attacks in Osh region, was stopped. Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

Citizens of a neighboring state, who arrived as labor migrants, watched rich citizens and attacked them. On the night of November 21, four masked men burst into the house of a 48-year-old local resident in Kurshab village, Uzgen district, Osh region. The attackers, threatening with a knife to the owner of the house and his wife, tied them up and four their minor children, stole jewelry, mobile phones, and then drove away in the owner’s car.

Pre-trial proceedings under Article 202 «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic have been initiated. As a result of active search measures, police officers detained one of the members of the criminal group — a 26-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan, a resident of Andijan region. Mobile phones and masks were seized as evidence, and the victim’s car was found.

Measures are currently being taken to detain the remaining members of the criminal group. Involvement of this criminal group in other similar crimes is checked.
link:
views: 52
Print
Related
Car, money taken away from foreigner in Sokuluk district, criminals arrested
Bank robbery in Bishkek. Criminals steal over 1 million soms
Commercial bank robbed in Bishkek
Suspect in robbery attacks policemen with knife
Police detain pseudo-employees of SCNS suspected of robbing Russians
Citizens of China robbed near Dordoi market
Police arrest criminals attacking citizens of India and Pakistan
Extremist attempts to rob bank in Jalal-Abad
Unknown persons rob house of mother of singer Mirbek Atabekov
Five young people, who beat and robbed citizens, arrested in Bishkek
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
24 December, Tuesday
17:12
Foreigners arrested for robbery in Osh region Foreigners arrested for robbery in Osh region
16:54
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
16:40
Andrey Belyaninov about work with Kyrgyzstan, digitization and green economy
15:26
Two men killed in traffic accident in Kyzyl-Tuu village
15:12
Six-year-old girl dies in fire in Toguz-Toro district