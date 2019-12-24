17:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent

Board of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan decided to keep the discount (key) rate at 4.25 percent. Official website of the bank says.

Related news
Inflation may reach 3.5% in Kyrgyzstan by the end of 2019
An increase in production is reportedly observed in all major sectors of the economy. Industry continues to make a major contribution. Positive trends in the monetary and financial sectors of the economy persist.

«The taken tactical measures of monetary policy led to a decrease in the volatility of short-term interest rates in the money market and their formation near the key rate. Since the beginning of this year, there has been a steady growth trend in the deposit base, as well as an increase in the volume of the loan portfolio of commercial banks. The banking sector has a high volume of excess liquidity, which leads to continuation of sterilization operations by the National Bank. The dollarization level of the economy has also maintained a downward trend,» the National Bank stressed.

Related news
Level of dollarization of loans amounts to 35.8 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Under these conditions, it was decided to keep the discount rate at 4.25 percent. In case of risks in the internal and external environment, the National Bank may consider the possibility of adjusting the current monetary policy.

The next meeting of the Board of the National Bank on the discount rate issue will be held on January 27, 2020.
link:
views: 56
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes first time in December selling dollars
National Bank comments on transfer of $ 48.3 bln from Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
National Bank proposes temporary administration regime for payment systems
National Bank annuls registration of 3 electronic money system operators
Akyns to tell Kyrgyzstanis about inflation and family budget
National Bank suspends licenses of payment system operator
Sooronbai Jeenbekov speaks for support of projects in regions by banks
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
24 December, Tuesday
17:12
Foreigners arrested for robbery in Osh region Foreigners arrested for robbery in Osh region
16:54
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
16:40
Andrey Belyaninov about work with Kyrgyzstan, digitization and green economy
15:26
Two men killed in traffic accident in Kyzyl-Tuu village
15:12
Six-year-old girl dies in fire in Toguz-Toro district