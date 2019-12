A traffic accident with fatal outcome occurred in Kyzyl-Tuu village, Talas district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Driver of Honda Accord car lost control of the vehicle, the car crashed into a tree. Two men died, another one was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Rescuers took out bodies of the dead and handed over to the Interior Ministry employees.