A six-year-old girl died in a fire in Kazarman village. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, a curtain caught fire in the room.

Cause of the fire is violation of the rules of operation of electrical equipment.

A 51-year-old man also died in a fire in Kant town. The room burned down. Cause of the fire is being found out.