12:46
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

40 km of roads to be repaired at the expense of city budget in Bishkek

Bishkekasphaltservice drew up a list of priority streets that will be thoroughly repaired in 2020. It was announced at a planned meeting at the Bishkek City Hall.

In total, 40 kilometers of roads will be repaired — 10 kilometers in each district, including 6 kilometers with sidewalks. At least 350 million soms have been budgeted for this.

Other 100 million soms were planned in the budget for repair of sidewalks in Bishkek.

Aziz Surakmatov noted that the cost of work in the estimates of the asphalting of roads program in new housing estates was overstated. He instructed the head of the Public Capital Construction Department Renata Aitymbetova to review prices and prepare a program for construction of roads in the new housing estates.

Implementation of the second phase of Development of Street-Road Network in Bishkek project will begin at the expense of the PRC in 2020. It is designed for two years. During this time, it is planned to build 6 bridges in Bishkek and repair 60 roads with a total length of more than 70 kilometers, moreover, half of the streets are located in housing estates.
link:
views: 62
Print
Related
Shakirov Street opened in Osh city after repair
328.8 kilometers of roads paved in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
Toktogul Street to have two-way traffic until end of October
Repair of roads continues in Bishkek
Moskovskaya Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Kulatov Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Toktogul Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Zhaiyl Baatyr Street opened for traffic in Bishkek
Nurkamal Street opened after repairs in Bishkek
Section of Ibraimov Street to be closed for repairs in Bishkek
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
24 December, Tuesday
12:19
40 km of roads to be repaired at the expense of city budget in Bishkek 40 km of roads to be repaired at the expense of city bu...
12:01
Air pollution level increases in all districts of Bishkek
11:50
UN Special Rapporteurs get interested in Azimzhan Askarov’s case
11:35
Woman sentenced to 11 years in jail for jumping out of window with her baby
11:21
Alysh belt wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan wins medals at World Championship