40 km of roads to be repaired at the expense of city budget in Bishkek

Bishkekasphaltservice drew up a list of priority streets that will be thoroughly repaired in 2020. It was announced at a planned meeting at the Bishkek City Hall.

In total, 40 kilometers of roads will be repaired — 10 kilometers in each district, including 6 kilometers with sidewalks. At least 350 million soms have been budgeted for this.

Other 100 million soms were planned in the budget for repair of sidewalks in Bishkek.

Aziz Surakmatov noted that the cost of work in the estimates of the asphalting of roads program in new housing estates was overstated. He instructed the head of the Public Capital Construction Department Renata Aitymbetova to review prices and prepare a program for construction of roads in the new housing estates.

Implementation of the second phase of Development of Street-Road Network in Bishkek project will begin at the expense of the PRC in 2020. It is designed for two years. During this time, it is planned to build 6 bridges in Bishkek and repair 60 roads with a total length of more than 70 kilometers, moreover, half of the streets are located in housing estates.