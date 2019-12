Osh Regional Court sentenced a woman, who jumped out of a dormitory window with her baby, to 11 years in prison. Press service of the court reported.

The woman was found guilty of attempted murder.

«Earlier, the Osh City Court sentenced the woman to 12 years in prison. Disagreeing with this decision, the defendant filed an appeal. According to forensic medical examination, the woman was recognized as sane. She was drunk when committing the crime,» the court noted.

Recall, the 40-year-old woman with her baby jumped out of the fourth floor window in September 2018. She committed it after breaking up with her partner. The baby received a head injury.