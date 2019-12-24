11:14
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus against pre-installation of Russian software

Representatives of Kazakhstan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan state that the new law on pre-installation of Russian software on electronic gadgets violates the agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Vedomosti media outlet reported.

The countries opposed the amendments obliging to preinstall Russian software on mobile devices, computers and smart TVs at a meeting of the Department of Functioning of Internal Markets of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Vedomosti got acquainted with a copy of the minutes of the meeting; the authenticity of the document was confirmed by the EEC and the Analytical Center under the Government of the Russian Federation.

The states consider that the amendments contradict the agreement on the union, the general agreement of the WTO on trade in services and the technical regulation of the Customs Union on Safety of Low-Voltage Equipment.

In addition, they can limit the circulation of technically complex goods from other EAEU countries in Russia, as well as impede the work of the Union’s internal market.

The EEС press service confirmed that the commission was summarizing the opinions of the union members and analyzing the risks for the turnover of this category of goods in the Russian Federation in connection with the amendments. It will then conclude whether the new norm creates obstacles to trade.

«Such a decision at the EAEU meeting was to be expected — these amendments undermine the principles of economic integration. There are more exceptions in it than the rules, starting from an embargo on the import of products and ending with the law on public procurement. Despite close integration, the EAEU states behave autonomously in their economic policy,» an expert Ilya Rachkov said.
