Batukaev’s release. Preventive measure to 10 defendants extended

Preventive measure to ten defendants in the criminal case on illegal early release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev was extended. Representatives of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The court extended the house arrest until February 28, 2020 to:

— Irina Tsopova;

— Aida Salyanova;

— Emil Makimbetov;

— Shamil Atakhanov;

— Zarylbek Rysaliev;

— Murat Bekenov;

— Farkhad Atakhodzhaev;

— Ali Kasymov;

— Dinara Saginbaeva;

— Kubat Zhumataev.

All of them agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

Investigation into unlawful release of the crime boss was resumed in January 2019. It was sent to court in October.

The accused are 19 people. These are the doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed the convict, representatives of the State Penitentiary Service and other senior officials, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.