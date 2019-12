From 1992 to 2018, Kyrgyzstan has received $ 10,193 billion in form of loans and grants. Deputy Akylbek Zhaparov announced at a meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance of the Parliament.

According to him, over 26 years of independence, the republic has received $ 7,320 billion in loans and $ 2,873 billion — in grants. At the same time, 73 percent of the foreign aid — $ 7.44 billion — was allocated for transport, energy industry and budget support.