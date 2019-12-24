Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 18 medals in Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstanis won 18 medals at the International Temirtau ITF Taekwondo Cup. Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (President Oleg Lim) informed

The tournament was attended by 430 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan. The Kyrgyz Republic was represented by 14 taekwondo athletes — trainees of the coach Nurdin Kaimov.

Zholdubai Barikov, Dilnaz Almazbekova, Nursultan Akmatov, Nuraman Azamatov, Edil Maratov, Abbas Almazov, Elmir Berdibekov, Nurali Orozgulov and Erkin Omurbekov became champions in their categories. In addition, the team won six silver and three bronze medals.

Kyrgyz taekwondo athletes recently took the first places at the World Cup and the Open Championship of Almaty region.