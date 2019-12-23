18:31
Representative of foreign company detained when giving bribe to official

Employees of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained a representative of a foreign company. Press center of the state committee reported.

The man was caught red-handed when giving $ 15,000 in the framework of a criminal case under the Article «Bribery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The money was handed over to an official, who fulfills supervisory functions in the field of subsoil use, for a positive solution of the issue regarding a technical project contrary to the interests of the state. An investigation is currently underway. Planned measures are ongoing to detect and combat corruption in the field of subsoil use as a part of implementation of the decision of the Security Council,» the SCNS said.
