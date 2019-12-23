18:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: One victim transported to Bishkek

A soldier injured during a conflict at the state border was transported to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, it is planned to operate the serviceman today — to remove a foreign body. His condition is relatively satisfactory.

Related news
Border conflict: Parties agreed on prevention of violations
«Three more injured continue treatment at the Department of Traumatology of the Batken Regional Combined Hospital. Their condition is satisfactory, they are recovering. They receive all the necessary medical care,» the Ministry of Health said.

Two victims were discharged in satisfactory condition for outpatient treatment.

Recall, a conflict occurred between citizens of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on December 18, 2019 in Kok-Tash village in Batken district. As a result of the clashes, six victims were taken to the Batken Regional Combined Hospital, two of them (military and civilian) — with gunshot wounds.
link:
views: 109
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan presents Erdik medal to wife of deceased Ravshan Muminov
Border conflict: Parties agreed on prevention of violations
Border conflict: Condition of victims is stable
Border conflict in Kyrgyzstan: Situation is stable
Border conflict: People disperse, installed fences to be dismantled
Border conflict: Six injured, two of them with gunshot wounds, in hospital
Conflict at border. Local council deputy wounded
Border conflict: Negotiations suspended
Conflict at border: Military conscript wounded
Border conflict. People gather on both sides
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
23 December, Monday
18:12
Representative of foreign company detained when giving bribe to official Representative of foreign company detained when giving...
17:58
Oil depot on fire in Jalal-Abad city
17:46
President of Kyrgyzstan presents Erdik medal to wife of deceased Ravshan Muminov
17:25
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Hand-to-Hand Tournament
17:03
Border conflict: One victim transported to Bishkek