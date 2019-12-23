Border conflict: One victim transported to Bishkek

A soldier injured during a conflict at the state border was transported to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, it is planned to operate the serviceman today — to remove a foreign body. His condition is relatively satisfactory.

«Three more injured continue treatment at the Department of Traumatology of the Batken Regional Combined Hospital. Their condition is satisfactory, they are recovering. They receive all the necessary medical care,» the Ministry of Health said.

Two victims were discharged in satisfactory condition for outpatient treatment.

Recall, a conflict occurred between citizens of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on December 18, 2019 in Kok-Tash village in Batken district. As a result of the clashes, six victims were taken to the Batken Regional Combined Hospital, two of them (military and civilian) — with gunshot wounds.