Retrial of Tekebayev’s case. House arrest of defendants extended until February

Trial of the criminal case against the ex-MP Omurbek Tekebayev and the former Minister of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov took place in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. The trial was chaired by a judge Ainura Satarova.

The judge said that the term for consideration of the case has expired and it was necessary to extend it.

Leaving the deliberation room, the judge ruled to extend the preventive measure of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov and scheduled the next trial for February 29, 2020.

Recall, Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property in 2017. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.

On August 21, 2019, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances. They were placed under house arrest on August 29.