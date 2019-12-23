15:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Retrial of Tekebayev’s case. House arrest of defendants extended until February

Trial of the criminal case against the ex-MP Omurbek Tekebayev and the former Minister of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov took place in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. The trial was chaired by a judge Ainura Satarova.

The judge said that the term for consideration of the case has expired and it was necessary to extend it.

Leaving the deliberation room, the judge ruled to extend the preventive measure of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov and scheduled the next trial for February 29, 2020.

Recall, Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property in 2017. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.

On August 21, 2019, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances. They were placed under house arrest on August 29.
link:
views: 79
Print
Related
Retrial of Tekebayev’s case. Alexey Modin, Leonid Maevsky avoid appearance
Presentation of Dialogues of Omurbek Tekebayev book takes place in Bishkek
Review of Tekebayev’s case: Roza Otunbayeva to be questioned as witness
House arrest of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov extended
Omurbek Tekebayev asks court to change his preventive measure
Tekebayev, Chotonov’s case. Next hearing scheduled for October 17
New witnesses appear in Tekebayev – Chotonov case
Omurbek Tekebayev starts new life, goes in for sports
Retrial of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov’s case starts in Bishkek
Omurbek Tekebayev demands to hold Aleksey Modin accountable for lies
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
23 December, Monday
15:20
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
14:57
Trial of ex-mayors of Bishkek. Court verdict to be announced today
12:36
Retrial of Tekebayev’s case. House arrest of defendants extended until February
12:06
Retrial of Tekebayev’s case. Alexey Modin, Leonid Maevsky avoid appearance
11:38
Wind blows off slate from several houses in Chon-Alai and Alai districts