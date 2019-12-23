15:31
Wind blows off slate from several houses in Chon-Alai and Alai districts

Wind with a speed of 22-28 meters per second was registered yesterday in Kashka-Suu and Chon-Alai rural areas. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The wind blew off slate from the roof of the House of Culture, a secondary school, as well as three houses in Kara-Kabak village. Roofs of houses in Kabyk, Achyk-Suu, Kashka-Suu, Zhash-Tilek, Daroot-Korgon villages were damaged.

No injured were reported.

A strong wind was also registered in Alai district. The wind speed reached 22-24 meters per second in Taldy-Suu and Sary-Tash rural areas. The roofs of several residential buildings were damaged.

According to a reader of 24.kg news agency, people were left homeless and need humanitarian assistance.
