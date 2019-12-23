13:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
Ruble exchange rate grows, U.S. dollar falls in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of U.S. dollar has slightly fallen and the Russian ruble has risen over the past two weeks in Kyrgyzstan.

So, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the American currency for 69.7-69.75 soms, and sell — for 69.85-69.87 soms. Since the beginning of the month, the exchange rate has fallen by 5-10 tyiyns. The nominal rate of the National Bank is 69,8357 soms.

The Russian ruble, on the contrary, began to grow for the first time in a long period. Since early December, it has risen in price by 10 tyiyns. It is bought for 1.11-1,119 soms, and sold for 1.12-1,132 soms.

The nominal rate is 1,119 soms (0.19 percent growth).
