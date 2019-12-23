Filmmaker Bolot Shamshiev passes away in Kyrgyzstan

Filmmaker Bolot Shamshiev passed away in Kyrgyzstan. Clinical Hospital of the Department of the Presidential Affairs of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Bolot Shamshiev died from a serious illness on December 21.

Bolot Tolonovich Shamshiev was born on January 12, 1941 in Frunze city.

Kyrgyz film director, screenwriter, actor began his career in 1964. He was the winner of many state awards and had the title of the People’s Artist of Kyrgyzstan.

Bolot Shamshiev made such films as The White Steamship, Early Cranes based on the books of the great writer Chingiz Aitmatov.