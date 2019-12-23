10:53
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

National Statistical Committee tells about purpose of population census 2020

A population and housing census will be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2020.

The National Statistical Committee said that the census is the only source that allows to simultaneously get all characteristics of the population according to respondents without supporting documents.

«The results of each census provide an opportunity to build demographic, social and economic development forecasts, make the necessary management decisions; form a budget, allocate the necessary funds for health care, education, culture and sports. Construction of infrastructure facilities in cities and regions depends on the data obtained during the census,» the ministry said.

Related news
National Statistical Committee reveals sample of official IDs of census takers
The National Statistical Committee assures that all the personal data of the respondents are not subject to disclosure, including submission to government bodies or other organizations, and are used solely to generate the final data.

«The obligation to ensure confidentiality of information is provided for by civil contracts and job descriptions of all campaign participants with access to census forms. Violation entails liability in accordance with the law,» the National Statistical Committee added.

The population census will be held in the republic from March 23 to April 1, 2020, and in remote areas of the country — from March 20 to April 20.
link:
views: 78
Print
Related
National Statistical Committee reveals sample of official IDs of census takers
Almost a third of houses in Bishkek have no numbers
Population census questionnaire includes questions about Internet, migrants
Over 24,000 people to be involved in population census in Kyrgyzstan
Population and housing census to be held in electronic format in Kyrgyzstan
Population census 2020: All data available on social networking sites
Population census to be conducted using mobile phones in Kyrgyzstan
New type of scammers – fake statisticians – operate in Bishkek
15% of Chui district, Tokmak population pass pilot census procedure
Over 230 streets in Bishkek have no names
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
23 December, Monday
10:39
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at International Jiu-Jitsu...
10:23
Filmmaker Bolot Shamshiev passes away in Kyrgyzstan
10:06
Project on PPP in preschool education sector to be expanded in Kyrgyzstan
09:45
National Statistical Committee tells about purpose of population census 2020
09:28
Mercy Bus to resume work on streets of Bishkek
22 December, Sunday
13:00
Kyrgyzstani from Talas tells how to become successful businessman in Moscow
21 December, Saturday
13:24
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
13:14
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan