National Statistical Committee tells about purpose of population census 2020

A population and housing census will be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2020.

The National Statistical Committee said that the census is the only source that allows to simultaneously get all characteristics of the population according to respondents without supporting documents.

«The results of each census provide an opportunity to build demographic, social and economic development forecasts, make the necessary management decisions; form a budget, allocate the necessary funds for health care, education, culture and sports. Construction of infrastructure facilities in cities and regions depends on the data obtained during the census,» the ministry said.

The National Statistical Committee assures that all the personal data of the respondents are not subject to disclosure, including submission to government bodies or other organizations, and are used solely to generate the final data.

«The obligation to ensure confidentiality of information is provided for by civil contracts and job descriptions of all campaign participants with access to census forms. Violation entails liability in accordance with the law,» the National Statistical Committee added.

The population census will be held in the republic from March 23 to April 1, 2020, and in remote areas of the country — from March 20 to April 20.