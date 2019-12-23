10:53
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Mercy Bus to resume work on streets of Bishkek

Mercy Bus will resume its work on the streets of Bishkek. The Bishkek and Kyrgyz diocese reported.

The new Mercy Bus will start working next week.

«About a hundred people in need and homeless get hot meals, seasonal clothing, medical care and medicines prescribed by a doctor during its work. Every Tuesday and Saturday, Orthodox charity sisters and volunteers go to two feeding points for the homeless, and also bring food packages to senior citizens, who cannot leave their homes on their own,» the diocese noted.

The project had been working for six years, but the old bus failed last year and could not be repaired. Since January 2019, the diocesan department of social service and charity announced a campaign to collect money for a new vehicle for the project — according to preliminary estimates, a million soms were needed.

Money for the new bus was collected not only in Kyrgyzstan, but also in Russia and Germany. As a result, the necessary amount was collected for 10 months and a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter was purchased for 1,088,100 soms. About 70,000 soms were spent on technical prevention and acquisition of the necessary component parts.

The compatriots from Germany, members of IntKG WhatsApp group also collected 20,000 soms and donated the money for cooking of meals for the homeless during the Mercy Bus work.
link:
views: 98
Print
Related
Bishkek to host BORSCH PARTY charity event
Bishkek to host charity concert in support of children with cancer
Charity hiking tours in support of children with cancer held in Kyrgyzstan
Unknown persons steal mite box of charity foundation in Boom gorge
"Plov-goodness burger" weighing 20 kilograms made in Bishkek
Popular
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules Kyrgyzstan approves QR code payment rules
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020 Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
23 December, Monday
10:39
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at International Jiu-Jitsu Tournament Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at International Jiu-Jitsu...
10:23
Filmmaker Bolot Shamshiev passes away in Kyrgyzstan
10:06
Project on PPP in preschool education sector to be expanded in Kyrgyzstan
09:45
National Statistical Committee tells about purpose of population census 2020
09:28
Mercy Bus to resume work on streets of Bishkek
22 December, Sunday
13:00
Kyrgyzstani from Talas tells how to become successful businessman in Moscow
21 December, Saturday
13:24
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
13:14
Karatekas from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Kazakhstan