Mercy Bus to resume work on streets of Bishkek

Mercy Bus will resume its work on the streets of Bishkek. The Bishkek and Kyrgyz diocese reported.

The new Mercy Bus will start working next week.

«About a hundred people in need and homeless get hot meals, seasonal clothing, medical care and medicines prescribed by a doctor during its work. Every Tuesday and Saturday, Orthodox charity sisters and volunteers go to two feeding points for the homeless, and also bring food packages to senior citizens, who cannot leave their homes on their own,» the diocese noted.

The project had been working for six years, but the old bus failed last year and could not be repaired. Since January 2019, the diocesan department of social service and charity announced a campaign to collect money for a new vehicle for the project — according to preliminary estimates, a million soms were needed.

Money for the new bus was collected not only in Kyrgyzstan, but also in Russia and Germany. As a result, the necessary amount was collected for 10 months and a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter was purchased for 1,088,100 soms. About 70,000 soms were spent on technical prevention and acquisition of the necessary component parts.

The compatriots from Germany, members of IntKG WhatsApp group also collected 20,000 soms and donated the money for cooking of meals for the homeless during the Mercy Bus work.