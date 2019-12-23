Kyrgyzstan may extend validity of temporary driver's licenses

Government of Kyrgyzstan intends to extend the validity of temporary driver’s licenses until February 15, 2020. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

A new type of driver’s licenses was put into circulation in December 2019. The temporary ones expire on December 31, 2019.

«Given the inconvenience caused by long lines, the Government intends to extend the validity of temporary driver’s licenses. The draft decision is being approved by the Government’s Office,» the Cabinet informed.

Drivers complain of long queues for exchange of the licenses.