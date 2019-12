Kyrgyzstanis won medals at Kazakhstan Open 2019 Kyokushin Karate Tournament. President of Kyokushin Karate Federation KWF of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Baatyrbekov informed 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held in Almaty with participation of 300 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Kyrgyzstan was represented by a team of five athletes under the leadership of a mentor Sergei Shevchenko.

Aidai Mantilakhun (age group 16-17 years old, weight category 55 kg) and Shamil Orozbek (14-15 years old, 45 kg) became champions, and Alexander Shevchenko (8-9 years old, 30 kg) won a bronze medal.