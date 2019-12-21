Bishkek has lowest lamb, butter, flour, potatoes prices in EAEU

Bishkek has the lowest prices for mutton, butter, wheat flour and potatoes among the capitals of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan presented such data as of November 2019.

The maximum average prices for essential goods in September 2019, compared with other capitals of the EAEU countries, were registered in Moscow. At the same time, in November, the maximum price for potatoes ($ 0.38) was recorded in Minsk, and the minimum retail price ($ 0.26) — in Bishkek.

Minsk had the lowest prices for beef ($ 4.41), and Bishkek — for first-grade flour ($ 0.46) and mutton ($ 4.12).

Lowest price for pasteurized milk ($ 0.69) was registered in the capital of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan. Its level in Bishkek is higher than the prices observed in Nur-Sultan by 6.8 percent and Minsk — by 5.4 percent. The cost of beef in the capital of Kyrgyzstan was 2.2 percent higher than in the capital of Kazakhstan, and 12.8 percent — than in the capital of Belarus.

In November 2019, the average prices for bread from first-grade flour in Bishkek exceeded their level in Nur-Sultan by 39.7 percent, and eggs — by 7.1 percent.

Least of all products for an average salary among the capitals of EAEU could be bought in Bishkek.

For example, in Bishkek, you can buy 1.2 tons of potatoes for an average salary, while in Moscow — about 3.9 tons. Almost 1.4 tons of first-grade flour can be purchased in Nur-Sultan for one salary, and 703 kilograms — in Bishkek.

In the capital of Kyrgyzstan, almost three times less products can be purchased for an average salary than in Moscow. The biggest gap is registered in the possibility of purchase of eggs for salary — 3.55 times, and the smallest — in purchase of butter (1.42 times.)