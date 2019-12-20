Mirlan Zheenchoroev becomes leader of Respublika party

Mirlan Zheenchoroev became the leader of Respublika party. This decision was made today at an extraordinary congress of the political association.

Its former leader Omurbek Babanov voluntarily resigned. He, recall, is a defendant in several criminal cases.

There were two issues on the agenda — change of composition of the Political Council and election of a leader. Deputies Mirlan Zheenchoroev, Ruslan Kazakbaev and Kenzhebek Bokoev ran for the vacant seat.

The party will participate in the parliamentary elections in 2020 without Ata-Jurt.

Respublika — Ata-Jurt tandem was formed by mutual agreement between Omurbek Babanov and Kamchybek Tashiev in 2015 before the elections to the Parliament. The leaders of the two parties noted that the union became not an association of politicians, but of political forces.