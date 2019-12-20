17:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

New EEC composition to be discussed at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting

Candidates for the post of a new Chairman and Members of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), who will begin to fulfill their duties on February 1, 2020, will be agreed at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Press service of the President of Russia reported.

The meeting of the Heads of the EAEU will be held today in St. Petersburg (Russia). Results of work of the Eurasian Economic Commission for four years will be summed up there.

«Current issues of the work of the Eurasian Economic Union will be considered, tasks to further deepen cooperation, improve work of the EAEU single market will be outlined,» the statement says.

An informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State will also take place on Friday.

The President of Kyrgyzstan left for Russia early this morning to attend the events.
link:
views: 168
Print
Related
EAEU countries should come to common market of finances, securities by 2025
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia show highest economic growth for 5 years in EAEU
Export of Kyrgyz products to EAEU declines by 3.6 percent
EAEU to introduce marking for perfumes, eau de toilette, tires, cameras
Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences
EAEU businesses to discuss possible challenges, opportunities of the Union
Non-food products fall in price most of all in Kyrgyzstan among EAEU states
Bishkek has lowest prices for mutton, butter, flour in EAEU
EAEU strengthens control over safety of imported goods
EAEU and Iran switch to new preferential terms of trade
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium
Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court
Border conflict: Negotiations suspended Border conflict: Negotiations suspended
Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS
20 December, Friday
17:32
Kyrgyzstan develops new state mortgage program Kyrgyzstan develops new state mortgage program
15:18
Fake Kyrgyz passport confiscated from foreigner suspected of terrorism
15:03
Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in St. Petersburg
14:58
Preferential customs clearance of vehicles comes to end in Kyrgyzstan
14:38
Mirlan Zheenchoroev becomes leader of Respublika party