New EEC composition to be discussed at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting

Candidates for the post of a new Chairman and Members of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), who will begin to fulfill their duties on February 1, 2020, will be agreed at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Press service of the President of Russia reported.

The meeting of the Heads of the EAEU will be held today in St. Petersburg (Russia). Results of work of the Eurasian Economic Commission for four years will be summed up there.

«Current issues of the work of the Eurasian Economic Union will be considered, tasks to further deepen cooperation, improve work of the EAEU single market will be outlined,» the statement says.

An informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State will also take place on Friday.

The President of Kyrgyzstan left for Russia early this morning to attend the events.