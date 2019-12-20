17:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Another truck with smuggled fuel detained in Talas region

A truck illegally transporting fuel and lubricants was detained in Kara-Buura district of Talas region. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the Mercedes-Benz 814 truck was stopped at the entrance to Kyzyl-Adyr village. A disguised iron tank was found in its cargo compartment, presumably filled with fuel and lubricants.

«It turned out that the discovered tank was filled with fuel and lubricants (gasoline) with a total volume of six tons. This fact was registered. The vehicle was placed on an impoundment lot. Measures are currently being taken across the country aimed at detection and suppression of illegal trafficking in the excisable group of goods throughout the territory,» the state service said.
link:
views: 240
Print
Related
Smuggling of 20 tons of nephrite to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan prevented in Russia
New fuel trade rules to lead to closure of gas sale business
Azattyk hands over materials of journalistic investigation to SCNS
New trade rules: Wholesale of fuel and lubricants allowed at oil depots only
Smuggled goods get into Kyrgyzstan mainly from Tajikistan
Smuggling schemes. Azattyk journalists summoned for interrogation
Six Kyrgyzstanis detained in Turkey for electronic cigarettes smuggling
Kyrgyz Prime Minister declares war on fuel and lubricants smuggling
Smuggling schemes. President, Prime Minister study journalistic investigation
Budget of Kyrgyzstan not to get 8.2 billion soms due to smuggling
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium
Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court
Border conflict: Negotiations suspended Border conflict: Negotiations suspended
Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS
20 December, Friday
17:32
Kyrgyzstan develops new state mortgage program Kyrgyzstan develops new state mortgage program
15:18
Fake Kyrgyz passport confiscated from foreigner suspected of terrorism
15:03
Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in St. Petersburg
14:58
Preferential customs clearance of vehicles comes to end in Kyrgyzstan
14:38
Mirlan Zheenchoroev becomes leader of Respublika party