Another truck with smuggled fuel detained in Talas region

A truck illegally transporting fuel and lubricants was detained in Kara-Buura district of Talas region. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the Mercedes-Benz 814 truck was stopped at the entrance to Kyzyl-Adyr village. A disguised iron tank was found in its cargo compartment, presumably filled with fuel and lubricants.

«It turned out that the discovered tank was filled with fuel and lubricants (gasoline) with a total volume of six tons. This fact was registered. The vehicle was placed on an impoundment lot. Measures are currently being taken across the country aimed at detection and suppression of illegal trafficking in the excisable group of goods throughout the territory,» the state service said.